Armeena extends birthday wishes to ‘love of her life’ Fesl Khan on his birthday

Famed Pakistani star Armeena Khan shared a loved-up photo with husband Fesl Khan and penned down a heartfelt birthday note for the ‘love of her life’.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old Bin Roye actress wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life @feslkhan.”

“I’ve seen you grow, I’ve seen you at your best and at your worst. I’ve seen moments of glory and defeat and together we’ve cherished all, the successes and the failures. For what is success without failure eh? I am honoured to have witnessed it all. May this journey continue.”

“May God give you a long life my love and I hope to be there for the next birthday. Btw, I was saving this picture #loveinistanbul #onelifetimeisntenough #Mashallah,” Armeena further said.

She also thanked Sharaz Ali for capturing the picture, saying, “Thank you so much @sharazaliofficial for this awesome shot.”

Armeena Khan and Fesl Khan tied the knot on Valentine’s Day this year.

Fesl had announced their wedding on Instagram with a loved-up picture, saying, “Ladies & Gentlemen, presenting my wife Mrs Khan. Armeena, I’ll give you my friends and take from you your enemies.”

“It’s been a while, Nikkah all done (we will do a reception in the upcoming months), plans made. Time to create magic, time to create a legacy.”

“We were born to be one. Welcome to our journey, with special love to those closest to us. Wishing everyone happiness on this #valentines2020.”