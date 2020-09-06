Brad Pitt gushes over Kareena and Saif Ali Khan

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has always voiced his admiration for Bollywood with a number of B-Town celebrities who he seems to be quite fond of.

Apart from heaping praise on Aishwarya Rai, the Ad Astra star was also quite blown away by two other megastars in the industry: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

In an unearthed interview from 2012, the Fight Club star had spoken to Times of India, during the promotions of his film Killing Me Softly, about Bollywood’s power couple of Saif and Kareena and their unmatched chemistry. The actor was asked to compare his and then-wife Angelina Jolie’s chemistry to that of Saif and Kareena.

“Well, they are a good looking couple! No two individuals in a relationship can be the same as another so I don’t know if it is correct to compare them to us. But I am glad they will soon be getting married and I wish them all the luck and a beautiful life ahead,” he had said.