Students call online classes, exams feasible

Most governments around the world have temporarily closed educational institutions in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These nationwide closures are impacting hundreds of millions of students. Several other countries have implemented localized closures impacting millions of additional learners.

The country has already overcome the Coronavirus, but due to the pandemic, the government has introduced an alternative of online classes across the educational institution of Pakistan.

Students demanding that the facilities required for online education were not provided which most of the students forced to quit education while many others don’t have access to the Internet especially students from remote areas across Pakistan.

Universities have announced to take the physical examination from 15 September. However, students who have not taken online classes will face difficulty in taking the examination.

There are reservations of students on the issue. They either demand for promotion or classes should be arranged so that they could perform better in the exams. As electronic devices are not affordable for poor students which made hard for them to study online.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said that “the final decision on resumption of educational activities in educational institutions will be taken by consensus at the Inter-Provincial Conference of Ministers on September 7, 2020. He explained that after examining the scenario of COVID 19 across Pakistan, then the government will come to the final decision.

The Federal minister elaborated that the education sector will be reopened in accordance with the recommendations of the Federal Ministry of Health, which will also develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the work of schools and colleges. He said that “there will be strict implementation of SOPs according to the COVID 19 protocols before coming to conclusions”.

The education minister further clear that the government was formulating a strategy to reopen educational institutions. The first experiment of online classes at the level of higher education was successful but some issues related to internet connectivity came up in remote areas that are being addressed, Mehmood concluded.

Talking to Sara, who is a university student said that the university has issued a formal affidavit for students to go thorough examination before coming to the university so the virus must not be spread. She expresses concern that i am worried for the students who get affected by COVID 19 during exams because there is no such procedure, she added

She suggested to concerned authorities to conduct exams online and promote those students who lack internet facilities”.

Recently on Twitter, students run a trend with a hashtag Online Exames which remain for two days on penal. They were demanding authorities to take their Exames online due to the COVID pandemic across the world.