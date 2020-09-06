Zulfi Bukhari looks forward to working with Shaan Shahid

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari said he is looking forward to working with Pakistan superstar Shaan Shahid.

The SAPM took to Twitter and said it was pleasure seeing Shaan – the original Pakistani hero — and getting to know his vast in-depth view on culture, heritage and improving the film industry

Zulfi Bukhari also admired Shaan Shahid’s passion and love for overseas Pakistanis.