Whoopi reflects on losing ‘everything’ after controversial political remarks

Whoopi Goldberg knows what it’s like to lose it all. Back in 2004, the Oscar winner found herself missing out on campaign deals and jobs after she delivered controversial jokes about President George W. Bush at a New York City fundraiser.

NBC News reported that at one point in a speech mocking the Bush administration, Whoopi used his surname as a sexual reference.

But in a new interview with Drew Barrymore, Whoopi reflected on the experience and how she was given a second chance at The View.

“Listen, I got very, very lucky because I got into some trouble where I pissed off a politician and then I lost everything really,” Whoopi reflected in The Drew Barrymore Show’s digital series called The Art of the Interview. “I lost my ability to make a living, I lost any kind of things that I had going on that would bring money in, so I didn’t work for five years.”

She continued, “Barbara Walters, God bless her, said, ‘I need another person. Would you ever consider?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’ Because I had gone through all of my savings. You know taking care of your family, everything is sitting on you. And so, I went through everything and she gave me a job which has lasted ten years now and I’m really grateful for.”

Fast-forward to today and Whoopi is preparing to kick off season 24 of The View on Sept. 8 with co-hosts Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

As for Drew, she’s gearing up for a new chapter in her career by launching The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 14. On the show’s website, the actress explained her intentions with the show.

“From news to pop culture, human interest to comedy—we can have those amazing discussions that we need to have in order to grow!” she teased.

As for how two A-list movie stars found themselves in daytime, Drew has a theory.

“Sometimes it’s something that you didn’t anticipate but I still feel like there was probably a lot of work behind it that generated the karmic moment of that opportunity like when Barbara Walters called you and this woman Elaine Bauer Brooks at CBS called me,” Drew shared with Whoopi. “But we’ve been in film and television for so many years and watched it and loved it and have been a part of it.”

She continued, “I’ve always been on television. I’ve always done movies. Maybe it was a perfect fit for both of us.”