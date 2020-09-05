Social activist and journalist Shaheena Shaheen reportedly shot dead in Turbat

A renowned social activist and journalist from Gwadar, Shaheena Shaheen, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified men in Turbat today (Saturday).

According to details, the incident took place at a housing quarter in Turbat and unidentified men left her body at a private hospital.

The district police have shifted the body to a government hospital for medical formalities besides also starting an investigation into the matter.

Shaheena Shaheen was also a morning show host, an editor of Balochi magazine Dazgohar, and an artist. She was a believer in gender equality and campaigned for women’s empowerment in Balochistan.

A day earlier, on Friday, another former journalist and top official of Pakistan’s financial regulatory agency, Sajid Gondal went missing from Islamabad.

Gondal’s disappearance actuated a heated debate on social media. Some considered it an incident of ‘enforced disappearance’, others implied that his ‘suspicious’ disappearance might be linked to his unconfirmed ties with Ahmed Noorani.