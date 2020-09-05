Social activist and journalist Shaheena Shaheen reportedly shot dead in Turbat

A renowned social activist and journalist from Gwadar, Shaheena Shaheen, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified men in Turbat today (Saturday). According to details, the incident took place at a housing quarter in Turbat and unidentified men left her body at a private hospital.The district police have shifted the body to a government hospital for medical formalities besides also starting an investigation into the matter. Shaheena Shaheen was also a morning show host, an editor of Balochi magazine Dazgohar, and an artist. She was a believer in gender equality and campaigned for women’s empowerment in Balochistan.A day earlier, on Friday, another former journalist and top official of Pakistan’s financial regulatory agency, Sajid Gondal went missing from Islamabad. Gondal’s disappearance actuated a heated debate on social media. Some considered it an incident of ‘enforced disappearance’, others implied that his ‘suspicious’ disappearance might be linked to his unconfirmed ties with Ahmed Noorani.