Usman Buzdar orders launch of anti-dengue drive across Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to run an anti-dengue campaign across the province and expressed his concern over the surfacing of polio case.

The health department, as well the administration, will have to work hard for the eradication of polio and dengue and the Commissioners and DCs should monitor both the campaigns, he directed. He ordered that the dengue surveillance plan should be implemented in letter and spirit and made it clear that he will personally monitor the steps taken in this regard. It is my mission to save the province from both the diseases and line departments will have to work hard for this purpose. Special attention be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance and the teams should be available in the field, he said. He stated that SOPs for the eradication of polio and dengue have been devised in the light of the WHO guidelines adding that implementation on these SOPs is necessary to achieve the targets. There is no room for any negligence and poor performance will not be tolerated. He warned that departmental action, as well as accountability, will be held on bad performance while the best performing staff will be encouraged. He reiterated that every step will be audited and ‘all is good’ type reports will not be helpful. The CM further stated that anti-dengue work will be daily monitored and results will have to be shown by employing collective efforts to overcome poliovirus.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office in which secretary primary and secondary health gave a briefing about anti-dengue and anti-polio steps. Provincial ministers Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, Pir Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Chief Secretary, ACS, SMBR, Commissioners of Lahore and DG Khan Divisions attended the meeting while Divisional Commissioners participated through video link.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed early disposal of water from low lying areas adding that every resource should be utilized by WASA and administration to early complete this job. He warned that negligence will not be tolerated and drainage of water should be ensured in the minimum of time. WASA and admin officials should remain in the field to ensure implementation of the devised plan, he stressed. Negligence will not be tolerated and citizens should not face any difficulty, he added. He further directed that traffic police, WASA and administrative officers should remain in the field and smooth flow of traffic should be ensured. Reports about the disposal of rainwater should be sent to the CM Office along with the timelines, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar cancelled his routine meetings on Friday to inspect the situation resulting due to heavy rain and visited different parts of Lahore city without any protocol. He also inspected an underground water storage facility at Lawrence Road and directed that water disposal should be completed at the earliest. He expressed the satisfaction that rainwater is being stored in an underground water storage facility and announced that more underground water storage facilities will be developed in Lahore to solve the water disposal issue permanently. He also directed to utilize all available resources and asked the admin, as well as the WASA staff, to personally monitor the disposal of water. The administrative officers and WASA officials should remain in the field until the completion of job and traffic police should actively work for the smooth flow of traffic on city roads. I belong to the people and administration has been activated for early solution of difficulties of the people, he said. Different teams are busy in the disposal of water in every area and the whole process is monitored as well, the CM further added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in rain-related accidents in different cities and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He also strongly condemned an attack on security forces in North Waziristan and paid rich tributes to the great sacrifice of martyred Lt. Nasir Hussain Khalid, Naik Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Usman Akhtar.

Buzdar also sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of the gas blast in a private bank in Chauburji area of Lahore. He has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over human loss and directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. The CM has further directed that a comprehensive investigation be held to glean facts.