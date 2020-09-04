Sargodha University retains position in The World University Ranking 2021

Sargodha University retained its ranking at 1001+ in the Time Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking 2021. The University has been ranked at number 10 out of 17 universities in Pakistan.

The THE World University Rankings 2021 include more than 1,500 universities across 93 countries and regions that qualified its ranking criteria. The criteria were based on 13 performance indicators concerning teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Sargodha University ranked at 706 for its teaching standard, 806 for international outlook, 1087 for industry income, 1313 for research citations and 1375 for research.

In recent years, Sargodha University has undergone major institutional and academic reforms to enhance its global profile. Consequently, in 2020, it is ranked by the Times Higher Education as 401+ Young University in the world, 401+ University in Asia, 500+ University in Emerging Economies, 600+ University in terms of its Impact on SGDs, and 1000+ University in the world. The University was also ranked 401-450 Asian University in the QS World University Rankings for 2019 and 2020.