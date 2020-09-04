Opposition should wait until 2023 to have a shot at power: governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with Federal Minister of Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, MNA Asim Nazir and others.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that we will not let the opposition’s agenda of mayhem and turmoil in the country. The opposition should wait patiently for general elections of 2023.According to details, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, PTI MNA Asim Nazir and Chairman FIEDMC Mia Kashif Ishfaq called on Governor Mohammad Sarwar here at Governor House on Friday. National and political matters, development projects of Faisalabad and FIEDMC projects were discussed during this meeting. Governor Punjab said that the opposition talks about the protest against the government only to stay politically relevant but the public is well aware that the opposition’s only agenda is safeguarding their personal interests rather than national interests but the government will not let such agendas succeed. He said that the PTI government has taken historic decisions for ensuring merit and transparency at every level under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. No one is above the law, he added. He said that the whole world is praising economic stability of Pakistan and the increase in foreign investment is also the result of successful policies of the PTI government.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan has a debt of million dollars because of the corruption done by the previous government. The opposition cannot see a progressive Pakistan that is why they are propagating propaganda against the government. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is the man of principles and his mission is the progress and development of Pakistan. He said that in present circumstances the opposition should support national interests. We will never let those elements succeed who want to create instability in Pakistan. Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that the way Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the progress and development of Pakistan, I am sure that Pakistan will not only become economically stable but the public will also have relief from inflation and unemployment. He said that the opposition is only doing negative politics to stay politically relevant. On this occasion, Chairman Mia Kashif apprised Governor Sarwar about ongoing projects of FIEDMC.