Army personnel martyred in North Waziristan laid to rest

Army personnel Nayik Muhammad Imran who embraced martyrdom in a mine blast Thursday in North Waziristan laid to rest in his ancestral area Balochni. Another brave soldier of the Pakistan army belonged to adjoining areas of Faisalabad, Balochni, Nayik Muhammad Imran sacrificed his life for the nation. He embraced martyrdom in a mine blast in North Waziristan. Martyred Muhamamd Imran was father of two sons and a daughter while he laid to rest with full army protocol. High officials of the Pakistan army, social personalities and a large number of citizens attended his funeral prayers. Later, the personnel laid to rest. Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday strongly condemned attack on security forces in North Waziristan. In a tweet, the minister paid homage to Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid, Naik Mohammad Imran and Sepoy Usman Akhtar, the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the motherland. Praying for the souls of the martyred, Shibli Faraz said that the nation stood by the armed forces in the war against terrorism.