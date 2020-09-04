UoG announces MA/MSc supple results, date sheet for corona-hit BA/BSc exams

The University of Gujrat (UoG) has announced MA/MSc/MCom (Part I & II) results for Supplementary Examinations 2019.

The results were announced for the subjects of English, Mathematics, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Commerce, Physics, Chemistry, and Urdu, according to a press release issued by the controller of examinations on Thursday.

The result intimation cards have been dispatched to all the affiliated colleges and at the addresses provided by the candidates, the press release said.

In case of any discrepancy in the result, candidates can apply for rechecking within 20 days from the date of result declaration, it added.

The result is available at UoG website <www.uog.edu.pk>. Candidates can also check their result by sending their roll number via SMS to 800241.

Meanwhile, the UoG has announced a revised schedule, subject to the approval of the government, to conduct MA/MSc/MCom and BA/BSc/BCom examinations that had been delayed due to closure of universities and colleges across the country to check the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic earlier this year, according to a press release issued by the varsity.

The press release citing notifications issued by controller of examinations said that BA/BSc/BCom and Associate Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce Annual Examinations 2020 which were scheduled to begin in April but postponed due to the pandemic would be held on October 13, 2020, subject to government’s approval of reopening of the institutions.

It said that candidates wishing to appear in MA/MSc/MCom (Part I & II) Annual Examinations 2020 can submit their forms and fee (only by post) from September 15, 2020. The last date to submit the forms with a single fee for regular candidates is October 1, 2020. Private and late college candidates can submit their forms with single fee by September 30, 2020, the press release said.

The university also announced September 15 as the date to conduct cancelled practical papers of MA/MSc supplementary exams 2019.