10 Pakistanis killed, 424 infected by coronavirus

At least 10 Pakistanis have been killed in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has reached to 297,014. The nationwide tally of fatalities has reached to 6,328.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 424 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

129,827 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,983 in Punjab, 36,340 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,689 in Islamabad, 12,935 in Balochistan, 2,305 in Azad Kashmir and 2,935 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

2,415 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,205 in Punjab, 1,255 in KP, 143 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 71 in GB and 64 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan has so far conducted 2,684,252 coronavirus tests and 21,744 in last 24 hours. 281,925 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 585 patients are in critical condition.

132 laboratories are working in a country and test, quarantine strategy is very effective in various cities. The COVID-19 has taken away one more life in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 96,983 after registration of 62 new cases. According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2,205 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Gujranwala, 1 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Sialkot, 2 in Gujrat, 2 in Multan, 8 in Bahawalpur,1 in Okara,1 in Pakpatan, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Jhang, 2 in Jehlum, 6 Mandi Bahauddin and 1 new case of COVID-19 have been reported In Nankana Sahib district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news. The Punjab health department has conducted 976,622 tests for COVID-19 so far while 92,525 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens. Another 466 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan, according to the government’s database on coronavirus. This has taken the total number of recoveries to 281,925. The database shows that 585 patients are in critical condition. Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 39 new coronavirus cases and one more death. The breakdown is as follows: Islamabad: 23 cases, GB: 13 cases, AJK: 3 cases, 1 death.