NAB chief orders probe into art theft

Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman National Accountability Bureau directed NAB Rawalpindi to probe the reported artnapping of precious and rare paintings from Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and submit a report within a fortnight. Taking notice of the artnapping, the chairman NAB has also directed Rawalpindi bureau to ensure that the stolen paintings must not be gifted to anyone or shifted to any other place. Chairman NAB also directed Rawalpindi bureau to probe alleged illegal appointments of favourits and corruption in Pakistan National Council of Arts and submit a report so that the action could be taken against the responsible.