Newly signed road project to provide jobs to scores of people

A Chinese enterprise Shaanxi Huashan Construction Group Co.(TIEC) has estimated that it will employ a large number of Pakistani staff in construction of the addition of two lanes to N-55 National Road (Ratodero- Shikarpur).

Last week, the TIEC, one of the top 250 global contractors of ENR, won the bid by National Highways Authority (NHA) for the addition of two lanes,

According to Gwadar Pro on Thursday, the 43.4 km project is the first winning project issued by NHA in 2020. The project is expected to start in late September.

In an interview, Xu Wei, the manager of TIEC, said that during the construction period of this project, TIEC will establish a joint venture with the cooperative enterprises for project management and implementation, and the labor force will mainly be Pakistani local employees. “As a Chinese enterprise which attaches great importance to CPEC, we adhere to the localized operation mode. TIEC strives to train local technical workers and management talents,” he said.

Localized operation mode is reckoned as a major pattern amidst CPEC projects, that is an important reason why CPEC projects are able to Improve local employment. Xu stated that, “Localized operations have brought great benefits to local development.

The projects provide a large number of jobs, fund the training of local labor, and extensively use local building materials.” TIEC has kept a close eye on construction sector in Pakistan, such as housing, roads, airports, hospitals and other municipal works. “We will further explore the area of construction investment as well,” Xu said.