ANF seized 216.300 Kg Drug’s during 9 operation, arrested 14 persons and intercepted 7 vehicles involved in drug trafficking: DG ANF

On especial directive of DG ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI(M), the campaign against narcotics spread has been stirred up in the state, Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 216.300 Kg Narcotics valuing 12.60 Million US $ internationally, arrested 14 culprits, impounded 07 vehicles while conducting 09 counter-narcotic strikes throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised of 130.3 Kg Hashish, 48 Kg Opium, 20 Kg Heroin and 18 Kg Methamphetamine.

ANF Rawalpindi, established a Naka at Motorway Link Road, Tehsil & District Islamabad, intercepted a Mehran Car and recovered 1.100 Kgs Hashish from the seized car. Muhammad Shakeel resident of Charsadda was arrested at the spot during the operation.

ANF Punjab, staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Lahore raided near Salmat Pura Chowk Sanda Road, Lahore and accused Rana Muhammad Hussain resident of Lahore was arrested alongwith Motorcycle, recovered 500 grams Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused. In another operation, ANF Punjab in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Wagha, Lahore, apprehended two accused namely Muhammad Zulifqar and Ali Ahmed resident of Lahore with recovery of 6 Kgs Heroin alongwith Suzuki Pickup.

The seizure was made at Pul Hadyara Drain Manhala, Tehsil and District Lahore. In third operation, ANF Punjab, Police Station Multan established a Naka near Railway Phattak Sakhi Sarwar road District DG Khan, intercepted a Toyota Pickup Hilux and recovered 24 Kgs Opium and 60 Kgs Hashish from secret cavities of said vehicle. Three accused namely Muhammad Arif, Ghulam Murtaza resident of DG Khan and Suleman resident of Charsadda were arrested on the spot. In fourth operation, ANF Punjab, Staff of Police Station Multan established a Naka at near Sakhi Sarwar road, toll Plaza Sakhi Sarwar District DG Khan, intercepted a Toyota Pickup Hilux and recovered 24 Kgs Opium and 66 Kgs Hashish from secret cavities of said vehicle. Three accused namely Sher Badshah, Anwar Khan and Muhammad Israr resident of Charsadda were arrested on the spot.

On a tip off ANF KP, Police Station Peshawar intercepted a Toyota Hilux Vigo near Kohat road, three persons were boarding on the said vehicle. They managed to escape but chased by ANF team. The target vehicle diverted to residential area of Bara road where taking advantages of residential area and narrow streets, all three accused ran away leaving behind vehicle, upon detail checking the vehicle, ANF team recovered 12 Kgs Heroin & 18 Kgs Methamphetamine Ice which were tactfully concealed in rear body of seized vehicle.

As per source information, seized narcotics was being smuggled from Quetta to Bara District Khyber. In another operation, ANF KP, apprehended accused Faiz Ullah resident of Karak near Afghan Market Phase-5, Hayatabad Peshawar and recovered 2 Kgs Heroin from personal possession of the arrested accused. In third operation, ANF KP, Police Station Mansehra and Police Post Haripur conducted an intelligence based operation near Kangra Colony, University road Haripur and recovered 1.200 Kgs Hashish alongwith motorcycle from the arrested

accused Ali Hamza resident of Swat. In fourth operation, ANF KP, Police Station Mansehra conducted an Intelligence based operation, near Session Court Mansehra and recovered 1.500 Kgs Hashish from the arrested accused Muhammad Yasir and Khurram Khalid resident of Mansehra.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.