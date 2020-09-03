Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman chaired meeting on beautification of Lahore

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, chaired a meeting regarding beautification of Lahore. He directed to start work on developmental beautification schemes without delay.

He said coordination among agencies, authorities and departments would be strengthened by his office to complete beautification plan according to timelines. He was briefed that beautification planning was in pipeline for Main Market chowk, Shimla Hill chowk and Circular road. He expressed that the beautification of Lahore was his top priority. He said that as per briefing of PHA, cycling tracks in Bagh e Jinnah and Jelani Park were being established and a suggestion about cycling track along Lahore canal was also being considered but not finalized yet. DC Lahore Danish Afzal, Chairman PHA Syed Yasir Gilani, DG PHA Jawad Qureshi, CCO MCL Syed Ali Bukhari, Chief Engineer TEPA Mazhar Hussain and other officers participated in the meeting.