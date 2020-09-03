Petroleum products suspended after fire at Keamari oil terminal

KARACHI: The nationwide supply of petroleum and oil products was suspended on Thursday after the oil terminal at Keamari caught fire.

According to SHO Jackosn police station, a fire erupted in Shell Oil Depot at Kemari Terminal-1, in which the three people were burnt and shifted to CHK (Burns Centre) further information is being collected about casualties.

Pakistan Navy officials, along with Rangers personnel, participated extinguishing the fire.

Following the incident, the All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association suspended petroleum supply till the situation improved.

“We have suffered a lot from the fire,” said Vice Chairman Oil Tankers Association Shams Shahwani, adding that the next course of action would be decided after the fire is fully controlled.

