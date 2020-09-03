Police book 30 residents of DHA for issuing threats to CBC staff

Karachi police on Wednesday booked at least 30 residents of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) who took part in a protest against the incompetence of Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) officials On August 31.

Police registered a case at Darakhshan police station against the protesters after CBC officials accused them of shouting slogans against the board, intruding in CBC building, vandalism and issuing threats to staff during the demonstration.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 148 (rioting), 147 (punishment for rioting), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Munawar Hasan, building and security supervisor of the CBC.

Protesters had gathered outside the CBC office on Monday to voice their anger over the non-provision of basic amenities following the torrential August rains but their negotiations with the authorities had failed, according to a representative of the residents’ committee.

During the protest, a large contingent of security officers, including police, were present to prevent any untoward event. While the CBC had sealed the gates of its office ahead of the demonstration, some of the protesters allegedly breached the premises; however, they were stopped by police.

After recent heavy rain, irate residents of Clifton and Defence areas lodged a protest outside the office of CBC over incompetence and negligence of the authorities to drain out rainwater accumulated on streets and lack of amenities.

The protesters said that the people living in the said areas pay millions in taxes but are still deprived of basic amenities.

The residents were literally in the dark as they had no power, gas, cellular or internet connections while their houses were flooded and the streets were inundated.