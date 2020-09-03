PCB to hold remaining PSL 2020 matches in November in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday said that the remaining four matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be played in November. The PSL matches were suspended on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The four matches will be played in Lahore on November 14, 15, 17 with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header. Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, while the event will conclude on Tuesday, November 17. The dates have been finalised following consultations and discussions with the four franchises – Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi – while starting times will be finalised later. The final four matches of the event will be played under COVID-19 protocols, including the bio-secure bubble for the players, match officials, and event-related staff. The matches are currently planned to be held behind closed doors, though the situation will be closely monitored and will be reviewed in October.

Fixtures:

Saturday, Nov 14 – Qualifier (Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings), Gaddafi Stadium; Eliminator 1 (Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi); Gaddafi Stadium

Sunday, Nov 15 – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1); Gaddafi Stadium

Tuesday, Nov 17 – Final; Gaddafi Stadium.