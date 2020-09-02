Kadda Sheekoff Releases New Ballad ‘All My Life’

ALL MY LIFE is the new single from singer-songwriter and actor, KADDA SHEEKOFF. The new single is available on all streaming and download platforms now, via the Telegenique Records.

Born in Port Au Prince, Haiti and raised by his Aunt in Brooklyn, New York, Kadda Sheekoff was surrounded by a loving family at home but also surrounded by Gang members outside of his house. like everyone else Kadda Sheekoff was bopping his head, Dancing and tapping his foot to the beat of the songs he listened to, Hailing from Haiti, rising recording artist Kadda Sheekoff is best known for his Fashionable style, His music is infused with traditional Haitian and African taste.

Kadda Sheekoff grew up watching his family serve and operate in ministry. At the age of eleven, he left Haiti and start school at an international high school in New York. In the school he learned how to use Garage Band and Final-Cut, every morning he make sure to arrived on time, after high school he moved to Maryland with his sister and that’s when it was revealed to Kadda Sheekoff that his purpose was to make humans sing and Dance through Music, leading Kadda to where he is today, sharing the love of Afropop to the world.

Now that we have put him on your radar, sit back relax and enjoy the vibes!