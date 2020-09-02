Abdul Aleem Khan inaugurates mobile milk inspection service

LAHORE: On the directions of Senior & Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Milk Testing Labs have started their functioning at 6 entry points where citizens have been provided this facility and anyone can get milk testing without any fee and report will be handed over with in 2 minutes. Furthermore, Milk Testing facility will also be available at all the 9 divisional headquarters while this first lab has been inaugurated by Senior & Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan here at the head quarter of Punjab Food Authority. Addressing there Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has personal interest in providing hygiene food to the citizens. He announced that his own monitoring team would be checking the working of teams of Punjab Food Authority so that strict compliance could be ensured.

Senior & Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that provision of non-adulterated food items to the citizens is the top priority of the Government and factions which play with the lives of others for their petty benefit do not deserve any concession. He said that the Punjab Government would ensure proper rules and regulations and their strict implementation for food and beverages. Speaking at the occasion held at Punjab Food Authority for certificate distribution, Abdul Aleem Khan said that institutions like PFA act as a check and balance for the citizens, that it is a very responsible department, and those working in this Authority should be fully aware of their responsibilities and be vigilant at all times.

Unfortunately, the supply of adulterated and substandard food items continues in one form or another and sometimes even well-known brands appear to be failing, he added. Abdul Aleem Khan directed the officers of the Food Authority to ensure non-discriminatory activities in all sectors without taking into account the pressure of anyone and to monitor food items on a daily basis. Clean drinking water, cooking oil, milk and essential food items must be in accordance with the principles of hygiene, for which maximum measures must be ensured, he said. Senior & Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the scope of Punjab Food Authority should be extended to the tehsil level so that more and more people could benefit from this institution.

Senior and Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan inaugurated the Milk Testing Desk at the Punjab Food Authority, where he was given a detailed briefing by the Director General Food Authority on the performance and procedures of the institution. Abdul Aleem Khan also distributed certificates among the officers of the Punjab Food Authority and appreciated their performance.