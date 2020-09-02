Commissioner Lahore, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman orders for launching anti-dengue campaign

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman directed to start a comprehensive and massive anti-dengue campaign to sensitize citizens because month of September and October were very critical regarding dengue spread. He said to get checked all dispensaries, basic and rural health facilities to deliver the health services to people. He also appreciated all DC’s for best arrangements in Muharram and directed them to give appreciation letters to all concerned officers and officials in that regard. He said to put all efforts in anti-dengue indoor and outdoor activities and surveillance. He said that COVID-19 cases were being decreased but Corona threat was still looming.

He today chaired a meeting in his office regarding health issues of Lahore Division via video link. It was briefed in the meeting that during random sampling of COVID-19, below one percent positive cases appeared. DC Lahore Danish Afzal, all DC’s via video link and CEO’s district health authorities, participated in the meeting.