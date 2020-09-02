MULTAN: Punjab agriculture department has launched a new software application to help farmers get financial assistance and subsidies in a hassle-free manner after the old method caused them troubles in logging in to the system.

Earlier, farmers registered with the agriculture department used to open a specific application of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to punch a 13-digit code from a coupon they found from inside a bag of seed of fertilisers to claim the subsidy.

However, they had been facing problems in logging into this application due to which a new application has been launched.

Through this new application, farmers can get themselves verified from the agriculture department and claim assistance or subsidy amount from HBL.

It may be noted that the Punjab government was providing Rs500 subsidy per bag of DAP, Rs800 per bag of SoP, Rs500 on MoP, and Rs300 per bag of Nitrophos.

Moreover, a sum of Rs5000 per acre each on sowing of canola and sunflower while Rs2,000 per acre on Sesame cultivation on purchasing oilseed bags from Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) or registered dealers would be given to farmers for the promotion of oilseed crops.

Financial assistance was also being extended to farmers on cultivation of pulses at the rate of Rs2,000 per bag of seed and Rs1,200 on a wheat seed bag.

So far, 36,000 farmers have successfully claimed subsidy in Multan from July 2020 to date.