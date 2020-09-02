Babar Azam makes you feel slow as bowler, prefer watching him bat: James Anderson

James Anderson, the English fast bowler has applauded the young Pakistani batsman, Babar Azam. Pakistan just completed the T20I series against the Brits and played a Test series before that. Anderson and Babar had a nice face-off in the rain-affected series. The veteran pacer dismissed the prolific batsman two out of the four times he lost his wicket.

While speaking during the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) between England and Pakistan, Anderson said that Azam makes you feel slow as a bowler but he loves watching the latter bat.

Babar has featured in 29 Tests, 74 ODIs and 38 T20Is for Pakistan where he averages 45.44, 54.18 and 50.72, respectively, which is quite a spectacular record.

England will next play Australia in a white ball series. The T20s will commence from September 4 and will be played in Southampton. The ODIs will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from September 11 and will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.