Shehbaz Sharif reaches Karachi, expected to meet Bilawal

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has reached Karachi with a party delegation.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders such as Ahsan Iqbal and spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb also accompanied Shehbaz Sharif. Maryam Aurangzeb said that she would also meet PPP President Asif Ali Zardari.

The meeting between the top leadership of both opposition parties will be held at 4:00pm during which current political situation in the country will come into discussion.

In a meeting with the PPP co-chairman, Shehbaz Sharif will inquire and discuss national and political issues. According to PML-N spokesperson, Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Malir district. Meeting with social worker Faisal Edhi is also part of the schedule. He will visit the affected areas of NA-249.

Talking to media after his arrival, Shahbaz Sharif said Karachi has been devastated by floods and both the rich and the poor are worried. “Karachi is the city of lights. We will not allow the lights to be diffused,” he said.