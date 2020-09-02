Engin Altan Duzyatan to inaugurate mosque in Pakistan

After Esra Bilgiç, Diriliş: Ertuğrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan has been appointed as a brand ambassador for a local company.

Engin Altan (Ertugrul ghazi) signed as Brand Ambassador Blue World City Islamabad..

MOU signed between him and Chairman Blue World City Mr. Saad Nazir…

Engin Altan Duzyatan – after virtually meeting with a few celebrities of Pakistan – is now ready to visit the country personally. The Turkish actor will be collaborating with a private housing society in Lahore for the inauguration of a mosque.

Duzyatan, who plays the role of Ertuğrul in the serial has set new precedents of fame through the Turkish serial inspired by the history of the Ottoman Empire.

There are also reports that the Pakistani government has already issued him a visa. Duzyatan will visit Pakistan and lay the foundation stone of the mosque.

It is important to note that earlier this year, the Turkish star had also met terminally ill children in Pakistan through a Facebook live session. Duzyatan communicated with his three little fans from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Moreover, a volunteer from the foundation also sang the title song of Dirilis: Ertugrul during the live session.

Earlier, Esra Bilgiç was chosen by a leading cellular company of Pakistan to be their new face. The company’s earlier brand ambassadors have included the likes of Kareena Kapoor-Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Mahira Khan.