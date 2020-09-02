Japanese PM thanks Imran Khan for ‘warm words of kindness’

The outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed hope that bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan will be further strengthened in future.

In a tweet, the outgoing Prime Minister of Japan and Leader of Liberal Democratic Party also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his warm words of kindness.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Imran Khan for your warm words of kindness. I sincerely hope that our bilateral relations will be further strengthened in the future,” Abe tweeted.

Thank you, Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI, for your warm words of kindness. I sincerely hope that our bilateral relations will be further strengthened in the future. https://t.co/9tBt1CyLXq — 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) September 1, 2020

Abe Shinzo, Japan’s longest serving prime minister since 2012, had resigned from his post due to health concerns.

Imran Khan in his tweet a few days ago had said that “great progress had been made in Pakistan-Japan ties under PM Abe Shinzo, with relations being further strengthened under his leadership, leading to enhanced cooperation in all areas.”

Khan had also sent Abe “best wishes for health and future endeavors”.

