Nawaz to return as soon as his health is ‘out of danger’: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday said her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will return to the country as soon his treatment is completed and his health is ‘out of danger’, a private TV channel reported.

Maryam made the remarks after her appearance at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to attend a hearing of the Avenfield Apartments review petition. “Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law,” Maryam said, adding that they [the Sharif family] had been buried under accusations. “Imran Khan used to say if Nawaz went abroad there would no accountability,” she said, adding that the case against her father should have been dismissed after judge Arshad Malik case decision by the court.

The court after the hearing adjourned the Avenfield reference against Maryam and her husband Captain (r) Safdar till September 23.

Earlier on arrival at the court, Maryam – speaking about her father’s treatment in London – said that no one wants to be away from his/her home country at such an age. “Mian Sahab’s treatment is going on, it got delayed due to the coronavirus,” she said.

Maryam said Nawaz is ‘restless’ to return to Pakistan. However, the PML-N leader said she told him not to do so until his treatment is going on. Referring to the incumbent government, she said that it is reaping what it had sown. “I thought this government would take five years to give such a poor performance. The damage they were expected to do in five years has been done only in two years’ time,” she added.

On the subject of the All Parties Conference (APC), the PML-N leader had said that it was the need of the hour for the opposition to gather on the same page. “You will know at the APC that everyone is on the same page,” she said.