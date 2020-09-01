Setting priorities right the major issue in Pakistan, says COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that setting priorities right is the major issue in Pakistan, not non-availability of resources, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“No city in Pakistan can cope with a natural calamity of this scale. Our issue is not non availability of resources but setting priorities right,” the army chief said, who earlier reached Karachi on a two-day visit.

On arrival in Karachi, the army chief was flown over the port city for aerial reconnaissance of the ground impact of urban flooding. Later, the COAS visited Karachi Corps Headquarters where he was briefed about worst urban flooding in the recent history of Karachi and army’s support to civil administration across Sindh, particularly Karachi.

The COAS was apprised that unprecedented rains combined with decades of urban congestion, unplanned population settlement as well as infrastructural issues compounded the problem. The COAS said that the plans being made by the federal and provincial governments will have army’s all-out support as having future repercussions on economic security of the country. He said that this natural calamity provided opportunity to set the priority for management of mega cities across Pakistan to avoid such disasters in future.

The COAS expressed satisfaction on the pace of disaster relief work. He directed that work priority should be given to areas of common public utility and worst-hit communities first. “At no point, influence of a particular locality or community should be allowed to shift attention or resources from those in need. It’s a national disaster and everyone is in it together,” he said, and reiterated that army will not disappoint the population in their time of need.

The COAS appreciated garrison troops for maintaining law and order particularly during Muharram. He said that peace in national economic hub Karachi is vital for security and stability of Pakistan. Efforts will continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the province, he reiterated.

Later, the COAS interacted with retired and serving senior garrison officers. He appreciated officers for their contribution towards defence and security of the country.

Earlier, on arrival at Karachi, COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz.