Zardari, Talpur to be indicted in money laundering case on Sept 9

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday announced to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on Sept 9 in the mega money laundering case against them.

According to the court order, Omni Group chief Abdul Ghani Majeed will also be indicted on the same day.

Accountability judge Azam Khan issued summons for the accused to appear in person on Sept 9.

The court approved Zardari and his sister’s petitions seeking exemption from hearing before adjourning the hearing.