Ed Sheeran welcomes baby girl with ‘unique’ name

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife have been blessed with a newborn daughter. Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old singer announced the birth of a daughter last week and shared a picture of two tiny socks. Sheeran announced the birth of their baby girl- ‘Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran’. The Perfect singer wrote, “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.” View this post on Instagram Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed xA post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Sep 1, 2020 at 1:01am PDT The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer confirmed he’d married his long-term love Cherry last year when discussing a song where he mentions his “wife”.“It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” he explained. “[I knew] someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”The 28-year-old singer Sheeran announced in December that he was taking a break from both touring and social media, saying he would return with new music “when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”He did, however, break that hiatus to pop in on a Zoom lesson for a class of UK schoolchildren in May. Page Six reported that Sheeran and Seaborn were high-school sweethearts; he revealed in his December video for the song ‘Put It All On Me’ that “a few years ago, they reconnected [and] there were fireworks.” The video put the date of their nuptials as January 2019.