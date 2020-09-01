Ed Sheeran welcomes baby girl with ‘unique’ name

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife have been blessed with a newborn daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old singer announced the birth of a daughter last week and shared a picture of two tiny socks. Sheeran announced the birth of their baby girl- ‘Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran’.

The Perfect singer wrote, “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer confirmed he’d married his long-term love Cherry last year when discussing a song where he mentions his “wife”.

“It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” he explained.

“[I knew] someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”

The 28-year-old singer Sheeran announced in December that he was taking a break from both touring and social media, saying he would return with new music “when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”He did, however, break that hiatus to pop in on a Zoom lesson for a class of UK schoolchildren in May. Page Six reported that Sheeran and Seaborn were high-school sweethearts; he revealed in his December video for the song ‘Put It All On Me’ that “a few years ago, they reconnected [and] there were fireworks.” The video put the date of their nuptials as January 2019.