Park Lane case: Zardari, Talpur to be indicted on Sept 9

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused in the mega-money laundering reference and Park Lane supplementary reference will be indicted on 9th September.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the references today. NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi told the court that a supplementary reference has been filed in the Park Lane reference.

The three new accused were added in the supplementary reference. The court decided to charge him on 9th September and ordered all the accused to appear before the court.

According to the court order, Omni Group chief Abdul Ghani Majeed will also be indicted on the same day.

Accountability judge Azam Khan issued summons for the accused to appear in person on Sept 9.

The court approved Zardari and his sister’s petitions seeking exemption from hearing before adjourning the hearing.

Asif Ali Zardari is accused of causing a loss of Rs 3.77 billion to the national exchequer through fake bank accounts. Other accused in the reference include PPP senators Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah, and Saleem Saifullah.

According to NAB sources, the actual value of about 2,500 kanals of land purchased in Islamabad is Rs 2 billion but it was bought for only Rs 62 crore. The Park Lane reference was approved by the NAB chairman in July last year.

The reference filed against the PPP co-chairman and co-accused is 13 pages long. The text of the reference states that the Park Lane Company made an anonymous property in Karachi through the front company Parthenon.

With the loan money, eight floors were constructed in IBC Center. Initially, a loan of Rs 1.5 billion was taken which increased to Rs 4 billion. Debt irregularities were committed and the accused conspired to damage the treasury.