IHC gives Nawaz Sharif a chance to surrender before the court

The Islamabad High Court has ordered Nawaz Sharif to surrender and the date of surrender will be issued in a written order.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court heard Nawaz Sharif’s new petitions. The bench comprised Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. Nawaz Sharif had applied for exemption from attendance in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

The court also directed the federal government to submit all records related to Nawaz Sharif by September 10.

Giving arguments during the hearing on Nawaz Sharif’s request for exemption from attendance, Khawaja Harris said that Nawaz Sharif was not in a position to come to Pakistan now.

Justice Amir Farooq remarked that we have two appeals of Nawaz Sharif pending, he was granted bail for a specified time. The honorable judge asked what is the status of Nawaz Sharif’s bail in Al-Azizia reference?

Lawyer Khawaja Harris informed the court that the Punjab government had rejected Nawaz Sharif’s request for extension of bail and now he is not on bail. Nawaz Sharif will have to present himself before the court. He said that Nawaz Sharif could also challenge the decision of the Punjab government.

Justice Amir Farooq remarked that the Lahore High Court could not supersede the bail decision of the Islamabad High Court. The decision of the Lahore High Court was to be taken within the limits of the decision of the Islamabad High Court.

When did the Punjab government reject Nawaz Sharif’s request for extension of bail? Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris said that the Punjab government had on February 27 rejected Nawaz Sharif’s request for extension of bail.

Justice Amir Farooq remarked that the court was not yet declaring Nawaz Sharif a fugitive, giving him an opportunity to surrender. If Nawaz Sharif does not appear before the next hearing, he will start the process of declaring him a fugitive.

Khawaja Harris said that even if Nawaz Sharif is declared a fugitive, the court will decide after hearing the appeals.

Additional Prosecutor General NAB said in his arguments that both the appeals of Nawaz Sharif are scheduled to be heard today. Nawaz Sharif is a fugitive according to law and one appeal will affect another.

Justice Amir Farooq said that if Nawaz Sharif is declared a fugitive then what will happen to the appeals.

Prosecutor NAB Jahanzeb informed the court that in this case the court could not hear the appeals. Nawaz Sharif is not in jail and no representative can be appointed for him.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani asked whether Nawaz Sharif feared that someone would arrest him when he came to Pakistan. If Nawaz Sharif has any concerns, he issues instructions in this regard. Justice Amir Farooq said that we will fix the next hearing in a written decision.