PM Imran Khan to arrive in Lahore for a one-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today where he will hold key meetings regarding two years’ performance of the Punjab government.

During his one day-long visit, the prime minister will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in which the CM Buzdar will give a briefing to the premier on the administrative and political affairs of the province.

The prime minister will also hold meetings with members of the Provincial Assembly and the bureaucracy. The premier will be briefed on the two-year performance of the Punjab government

PM Imran Khan will also be briefed on development projects and funds in Punjab. He will also take decisions regarding the transfer of officers in Punjab.