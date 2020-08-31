Elahi meets Buzdar to discuss issues regarding new Punjab Assembly building

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervez Elahi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and apprised him about the matters pertaining to the construction of new Punjab Assembly building.

They devised a strategy to remove the impediments and release of funds. They agreed to utilize possible resources for early completion of the ongoing work. On this occasion, both also deliberated about the assembly session starting from September 2nd. Ch. Pervaiz Elahi stated that work will be done in three shifts for early completion of the new building so that the session planned in November could be held in the new building.

The CM reiterated that no impediment will be allowed in the journey of public service and vowed that association with PML-Q will be strengthened than before. The government will take the allied party along at every occasion and the critics will be given apt responses through our performance, he said. Meanwhile, the spread of corona has been stopped due to effective policies and the government also made foolproof security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that opposition parties are frustrated and they tried political point scoring at every occasion including the issue of corona. Speaker Pervez Elahi has efficiently run the Punjab assembly proceedings, he stated. The conspirators will be left behind and the alliance will move forward. Both will continue to work hard for providing relief to the masses, he further said.

Secretary Punjab assembly Muhammad khan Bhatti was also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority head office on Yom-e-Ashur and inspected security arrangements. He chaired a meeting about security arrangements and was also apprised about the performance of PSCA. The CM expressed his satisfaction over security arrangements as effective steps were taken for the security of processions and congregations. The surveillance system has been improved through the latest technology, he added. The forces are active and vigilant to foil the nefarious designs of anti-state forces and best coordination has also been maintained between law enforcement agencies, he said. The CM directed the administration and police to ensure compliance of security plan and officials should remain on duty till the peaceful disbursement of last procession’s participants.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), MD and COO of PSCA, Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Information and others attended the meeting.

The Punjab government will present its two years performance before the people in a ceremony planned on September 2nd at 90-SQA. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest of the ceremony who will also address with regard to Punjab government’s performance. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will present a review of departmental performance and the ceremony will be attended by ministers, secretaries and others.

In this regard, the CM has stated that every possible step was taken for bringing improvements in the province and the Punjab government is working day and night to solve the problems of citizens. The journey has begun to transform Punjab and I am also visiting different districts to make myself aware about public problems, he continued. He added that every department is being overhauled and improvement is being introduced in government matters. Similarly, a record number of policies and laws have been approved in a short period. Merit and transparency are the hallmarks of the government and no one will be allowed to deviate from it, the CM concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar continuously monitored the security arrangements on Ashura Moharam-ul-Haram. He remained in contact with the government machinery and issued necessary instructions. He also visited the head office of PSCA to review processions’ monitoring and expressed the satisfaction that Yom-e-Ashur ended peacefully due to the hard work of line departments.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed for ensuring compliance of corona SOPs in congregations and processions. He directed that compulsion of wearing face masks be ensured as it is in the interest of the citizens. The government has succeeded in overcoming corona but the virus has not ended yet. Therefore, precaution and care is utmost essential and people should remain careful while attending processions and congregations, the CM concluded.