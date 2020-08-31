‘Surgery’ only solution to eradicate corruption: NAB

Corruption is a curse and is the only solution to eradicate menace of corruption is surgery as the corrupt elements inflicted multiple losses to the country. Corruption is inflicting irreparable losses to country. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was established in 1999. The main aim of establishing NAB was to recover the looted money from the corrupt and put them to justice as per law. NAB has fulfilled its duties perfectly and deposited a sum of Rs 466 billion in the national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt elements since its inception which is record achievement.

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB had devised an effective anti corruption strategy immediately after taking over the responsibilities of Chairman in 2017. Chairman NAB’s strategy has been acknowledged by various reputed organizations. The visionary Chairman NAB has also introduced various reforms in the bureau for taking action against the corrupt without any discrimination. NAB’s Headquarter is Islamabad and it has eight regional offices located at Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Multan and Gilgit-Baltistan are working hard with best of their abilities to eradicate corruption and recover looted money from corrupt elements in order to deposit in the national exchequer. NAB during the tenure of Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has recovered Rs. 363 billion during last two years which is ample evidence of NAB’s commitment to the cause of eradication of corruption and to make corruption free Pakistan.

Chairman NAB firmly believes in taking action across the board by adopting “Accountability for All” policy without considering their status or position in government or opposition. Some 59 percent people of the country have expressed their satisfaction over the performance of NAB as manifested in surveys conducted by Transparency International, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mashal Pakistan. This has indeed rejuvenated NAB. NAB is the Chairman of SAARC anti corruption forum and is focal institution of the country as per anti corruption convention of United Nations (UNCAC), which is honor for the country due to NAB’s efforts. NAB has distinction of inking MoU with China for combating corruption and sharing each other’s experiences regarding elimination of corruption.

NAB has registered a total of 53,643 complaints during the year 2019. Of which 42,760 were addressed as per law. NAB had authorized 2,166 complaint verifications and concluded 1,308 complaint verifications. NAB okayed 1,686 inquiries in the year 2019 and forwarded 747 inquiries for further action. NAB had approved 609 investigations and processed 269 investigations. Out of 179 mega corruption cases, 11 inquiries and 14 investigations are near completion. Under the leadership of Justice Javed, the bureau has recovered record Rs 363 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB has revisited the workings of its investigation officers and set up the mechanism of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) aimed at benefitting from the experiences of two investigation officers and senior supervisory officers as Case officer/Additional Director, Legal Consultant, Forensic Expert, Financial Expert and Director under the supervision of concerned DG NAB.