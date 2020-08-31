Nawaz Sharif should return, face corruption cases: PTI

Vice President of Insaf Women Wing Khyber Pkahtunkhwa (KP) and ex-chairperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women (KPCSW) Neelum Khan Toru has urged the absconding leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif to return to the country from London and face corruption cases against him in courts of the law. She said Nawaz Sharif had left the country last year for only four weeks on medical reasons and his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif had given a guarantee that Nawaz would return within the prescribed time. However, almost a year is about to pass, neither did Nawaz Sharif undergo any medical check-up nor did he care to return to the country after expiry of the given time, she said. “Ironically, Shahbaz Sharif when asked about the guarantee at a press conference tried to hide behind the plea that the matter is sub-judice and when the journalists persisted said he never gave any guarantee of Nawaz’ return,” she added. Neelum Toru said Shahbaz Sharif’s hand-written submission is safe with the authorities and he cannot deny it. If Nawaz Sharif doesn’t return to the country and face accountability trial, Shahbaz Sharif should be held in his place, she said.