Bureaucrats serving in Punjab for 10 years transferred to South Punjab Secretariat

Punjab government made transfers and postings to several key posts on Monday.

The provincial government has decided to replace bureaucrats, who remain appointed in the province for the last 10 years. The move came after the appointment of Jawad Rafique Malik as Chief Secretary Punjab, who replaced Major (retired) Azam Suleman.

It is pertinent to mention that these high profile appointments for Southern Punjab Secretariat are announced before an official notice for carving out a separate province in the Saraiki belt region.

As per the details, the services of the top government officials appointed in the province for 10 years will be handed over to the federal government.

The bureaucrats in the list included Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Rana Obaid Ullah Anwar, Shoaib Iqbal Syed, Raja Khurram Shehzad Umer, Liqat Ali Chatha, Saqib Ali Ateel, Aftab Ahmas Pirzada, Nosheen Malik, Nazir Ahmad Gajana and Momin Agha.

According to the sources, the officers were to be transferred from the Punjab province in 2018, however, it could not happen due to undeclared reasons.

Earlier, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved a summary regarding construction of South Punjab Secretariat and GORs (government officers’ residences) at Bahawalpur/Multan for which a sum of Rs4,000 million (Rs4 billion) was approved that will be included in the current year’s annual development programme (ADP).

According to the CM’s approval, the construction scheme of South Punjab (SP) secretariat and GORs would be executed through Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP).