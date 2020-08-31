10 secretaries appointed for south Punjab secretariat

Lahore: The Punjab government on Monday for the first time announced the appointment of secretaries of various departments for the south Punjab secretariat.

According to Services and General Administration (S&GA) department Punjab, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has been appointed as South Punjab Secretary Health, Rana Ubaidullah Anwar has been appointed as South Punjab Secretary Finance, Sohaib Iqbal as South Punjab Secretary Planning and Development (P&D) and Raja Khurram Shehzad has been appointed as South Punjab Secretary Local government.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that with the appointment of separate secretaries, problems of the people will be solved at their doorstep and the appointed secretaries will perform their duties with full authority.

The real question is that, What secretaries do without South Punjab province?

According to the CM Buzdar “It’s first step and now the province will be created soon too,” he added while talking to the media in his first interaction with journalists here on Saturday.