Heavy Troops Movement observed on Srinagar-Ladakh Highway

Even as the talks between India and China to resolve the nearly four-month long standoff in eastern Ladakh have been stuck in a stalemate since mid-July, the Indian Army alleged on Monday morning that China has tried to create fresh trouble at a new point over the weekend.

This is the first time in the history of the country PM Modi visited the place where 10 Indian soldiers were killed due to a clash between the two countries.

“On the Night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA [People’s Liberation Army] troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo,” the Indian army said in a statement.

However, China’s foreign ministry dismissed the allegations made by India. Chinese border troops “always strictly abide by the Line of Actual Control, and never cross the line”, spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing, referring to the de facto frontier between the two countries.

After three rounds of talks between Corps Commanders in June and July, the troops from both sides had completed the disengagement at two friction points: at Patrolling Point 14 (PP14) in Galwan Valley, and PP15 in Hot Springs sector. PP14 was the site of violent clashes between the troops from both sides on June 15 in which India lost 20 soldiers and an undeclared number of Chinese troops had also been killed.