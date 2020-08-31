Three soldiers martyred, four injured in South Waziristan operation

Three soldiers were martyred and four others were injured during a search operation by security forces in South Waziristan.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the three soldiers were martyred as terrorists opened fire at security forces during the operation.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Nadeem, Sepoy Saleem and Lance Naik Musawar. Four other soldiers were also injured.

Earlier in July, at least four terrorists were killed by security forces during an operation in North Waziristan. The military media wing had said that four terrorists were killed when security forces on patrol were clearing an area.

In June, two soldiers were martyred and one terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and a group of terrorists.

A statement from the ISPR said that the attack by terrorists took place 5 kilometres southeast of Ghariom near North Waziristan District and South Waziristan District boundary.