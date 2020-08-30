Second Review Meeting of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) in Kabul

Pakistan Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary said an a statement on Sunday that the second review meeting of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) will be held in Kabul on Monday 31 August 2020. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will lead the Pakistan delegation comprising senior officials. The Afghan side will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab.

APAPPS was established in 2018 to provide a comprehensive and structured framework for institutional engagement in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The framework comprises five Working Groups focused on Politico-Diplomatic, Military to Military Coordination, Intelligence Cooperation, Economy, and Refugee Issues.

The first review meeting was held in Islamabad on 10 June 2019.

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson further said that during the second meeting, all five Working Groups under APAPPS will review the implementation status of earlier discussions and decisions, with a view to taking the process forward.

APAPPS provides an important forum to address common challenges and deepen mutual trust and understanding. Effective utilization of the APAPPS mechanism is pivotal in advancing the shared objectives of peace, stability, prosperity and development, Added Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary