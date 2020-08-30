Chadwick Boseman: Barak Obama, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris lead tributes

Former President Barack Obama has paid tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before launching to a new level of fame as the lead in the Black Panther superhero franchise, one of the few films in the Marvel universe to feature a predominantly Black cast.

Former vice president Joe Biden too had penned a touching tribute for the late actor as he wrote: “The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.”

Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, noted that she and Boseman had attended the same university.

After years of TV appearances, he made his big-screen debut in Gary Fleder’s biopic The Express. Detailing the real-life story of the first Black Heisman Trophy winner Ernie Davis, Boseman played a minor part in the movie, as Floyd Little, a running back who followed the transcendent player.