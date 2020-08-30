Citizen Schraider NEW SINGLE “24Ba”

Haitian Rapper songwriter Citizen Schraider has released a new Freestyle “24Ba”.

Citizen Schraider Acknowledged by the music industry in 2019, he built his reputation on stylistic raps, hyper-active energy.

Haiti has given us a lot of musical talent, especially in the Hip Hop genre. And yes, a new artist is growing and his name is Schraider Romalli Michel, artistically known as Citizen Schraider.

At only the age of 24, Citizen Schraider has achieved what many others dream of.

“24Ba” does not hold such associative expectations, so it’s hard to be disappointed. The track opens with a Haitian phrase “Depi sou premye ba’m fè men’m vant yo gentan Balonnen” spoken by his voice, who returns to close out the song at the end. Backed by a hypnotic strings beat, “24 Ba”‘s most appealing element is probably the catchy Metaphor, “Sak di’m bay rap triyang, e kounya m’bay li kare” While it may not be the most lyrically thought-provoking handful of lines, it’s sure to be playing on repeat in your head. Plus, Citizen Schraider may have just invented a new term: “Citizen is on the Way.”