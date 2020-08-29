An Analysis of Everyone`s speech at the Democratic National Convention

Many people spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Some headliners were Former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, Former Secretary of State Hillary R. Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren and even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. This was definitely was a win for democrats heading into the fall.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama:

The former first lady really emphasised on the current administration’s catastrophes. That`s why she said, “More than 150,000 people have died, and our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long. It has left millions of people jobless.” She attacked the President with his own words, “It is what it is.” This came after he referred to the Coronavirus Deaths in the U.S. as the same phrase.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

The congresswomen had a few, but powerful words to say at the DNC. “In fidelity and gratitude to a mass people’s movement working to establish 21st century social, economic, and human rights, including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people in the United States”. She showed America the true image of America.

President Obama:

President Obama broke tradition, disapproving of his successor by saying that he, “did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously”. But “he never did.” It was very clear what Obama`s speech was to advocate. It was to advocate President Trump`s incompetence and Biden`s ability of skill.

He further went on to say, “Along with the experience needed to get things done, Joe and Kamala have concrete policies that will turn their vision of a better, fairer, stronger country into reality. They’ll get this pandemic under control, like Joe did when he helped me manage H1N1 and prevent an Ebola outbreak from reaching our shores.”

Kristin Urquiza:

Kristin Urquiza`s father died because of the coronavirus. He was one of the many who had “faith” in Donald Trump. She said, “He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said that coronavirus was under control and going to disappear, that it was OK to end social distancing rules before it was safe”

She condemned him further by saying that, “His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump — and for that, he paid with his life.” This clearly showed how deceptive Trump is.

Senator Bernard Sanders:

Bernie Sanders received many second nominations, however, this time; Bernie Sanders helped raise momentum for democrats and fully supported the nominee. He said, “We are confronting systemic racism and the enormous threat to our planet of climate change. And, in the midst of all of this, we have a president who is not only incapable of addressing these crises but is leading us down the path of authoritarianism.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren:

The senior Senator from Massachusetts really brought great energy to the Convention. Her class-room background address said a lot about people who paid close attention. There were 3 letters in an order of “BLM”, representing “Black Lives Matter” in the classroom as she spoke and said, “I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has some really good plans—plans to bring back union jobs in manufacturing and create new union jobs in clean energy.” She further went on to say that, “Donald Trump’s ignorance and incompetence have always been a danger to our country.” Therefore, not only did she highlight the ineffectiveness of this President but approved Joe Biden for her supporters by saying that Joe had a plan for that, just like her.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry:

The former Secretary had a lot of support to give to Joe Biden as well as outline the Pandemic and the crises we are currently in. “Donald Trump inherited a growing economy and peaceful world. Like everything else he inherited he bankrupted it.”

President Clinton:

President Clinton`s remarks at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) drew mixed messages, like really mixed. His speech was a bit, some might say, dull. “In 2009, Barack Obama and Joe Biden started with the worst economy since the Great Depression and when they were done, they had delivered more than six straight years of job growth.” He added that they “accepted responsibility for implementing the Recovery Act.” It was not that bad of a speech but it was a bit short. Other than that, he drew a good amount of attention to Biden`s competence and Trump`s incapability to lead.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

The Hose Speaker gave some pretty remarkable statements at the DNC. She spoke on many issues, “As Speaker, I’ve seen first-hand Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular—disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct. But we know what he doesn’t: that when women succeed, America succeeds.”

She further went on to say that, “We will win a Democratic Senate; We will elect Kamala Harris vice president and Joe Biden president of the United States of America.”

Senator Kamala Devi Harris:

The Junior Senator from California and VP nominee, made clear that she was here to win. She was one of the real reasons for the momentum in the convention. She introduced herself to America, “Another woman whose shoulders I stand on. And that’s my mother—Shyamala Gopalan Harris. She came here from India at age 19 to pursue her dream of curing cancer. At the University of California Berkeley, she met my father, Donald Harris—who had come from Jamaica to study economics.” She further went onto show how good she was for the job, saying, “And at every step of the way, I’ve been guided by the words I spoke from the first time I stood in a courtroom: Kamala Harris, For the People.”

Joe Biden:

Joe Biden brought a very powerful and influential. He brought with himself a great message of unity. He left behind the message of uniting the party. Instead, he wanted the American People to unite against the incumbent and defeat him this fall heading into November. He spoke as he saw a choice between him, the light and President Trump, the dark. “I believe we’re poised to make great progress again, that we can find the light once more.”

He brought much hope to his acceptance speech, “So it’s with great honour and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America.”

Overall, going out of the election and into Labour Day, much momentum is already gained. Biden leads with double-digit numbers in many polls, showing him the clear leader. Now, Biden must stay ahead especially before these long 2 months before election night.