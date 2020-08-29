Levitating stocks unlikely to help Fed’s economic equality efforts

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tried to address economic inequalities in his landmark policy move. Still the Fed holding rates lower-for-longer may support bulging asset prices – which is unlikely to benefit the neediest and could well widen the wealth gap in the near term. In the fight against the economic impacts of coronavirus, the Fed has unleashed unprecedented support – zero-bound rates and asset buying that has extended to corporate bonds. The by-product of that has been a surge in equities that has taken US stocks to fresh highs.

Powell on Thursday announced a new monetary policy strategy that would allow the central bank to let inflation – which has been undershooting its target for years – run above target, signaling that policymakers won’t consider raising rates until inflation overshoots for some period. Powell also gave a nod to the role of racial income disparities in holding back economic growth as the new strategy puts more weight on bolstering the labor market and less on worries about inflation. Yet asset price spikes fueled by monetary support may even be exacerbating disparity, some say.

“Lower-for-longer interest rates means asset prices climb with limited impact in the real economy, which could in some scenarios actually exacerbate wealth inequality instead of mitigate it,” said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis. An analysis of 2016 Federal Reserve data by Edward Wolff, an economics professor at New York University, said that 84% of stocks owned by US households are held by the wealthiest 10% of Americans, limiting the power of a stock market rally to turn into broad gains in household wealth.

While it may seem that rising asset prices would in general be better than falling ones, a research note from Citi in July said that “in general there is strong evidence that market busts, though unpleasant, tend to reduce inequality” while “the benefits of credit and asset price booms accrue disproportionately to a small minority and hence increase it.”