PMD forecast another rain-spell in Sindh, Balochistan from today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another system of monsoon rains in Sindh and Balochistan from today until Monday.

The new system is expected to bring heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, and Larkana.

In Balochistan, rain and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu, and Sibbi during the period.

Rain and thundershower are also expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, and Sahiwal during the period.

The advisory warned that heavy rainfall “may further aggravate existing urban flooding/water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin on Sunday and Monday”.

“Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Dera Ghazi Khan during the period,” it further said.

The PMD advised all concerned authorities to remain alert ahead of the new spell.