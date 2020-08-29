NAB’s special team to pursue graft case against Shehbaz, family

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday constituted a special prosecution team to pursue the money laundering reference against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

The bureau’s Special Prosecutor Barrister Usman G Rashid will head the two-member team which also includes prosecutor Asim Mamtaz as its member. The team will appear in the reference filed by the anti-graft watchdog against the PML-N president and members of his family, including Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz.

On Aug 17, the bureau had filed Rs 7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz and two daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

Hearing the case a day earlier, an accountability court had issued arrest warrants for Salman Shehbaz and Shehbaz’s son-in-law Haroon Yousuf Aziz. It also issued summons to his wife Nusrat Shehbaz and daughters Rabia and Javeria. Judge Jawadul Hassan had heard the case where the PML-N president and Hamza also appeared before the court.