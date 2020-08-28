NAB forms special team in money laundering case against Sharif family

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has constituted a special prosecution team to pursue money laundering and assets beyond means references against Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and his family, it emerged on Friday.

A special prosecutor, Barrister Usman G. Rashid, will head the two-member team which includes another prosecutor, Asim Mamtaz, as its member.

The team will appear in the reference which also features Shahbaz’s son Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz.

The agency on Aug 17 filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shahbaz family, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz, and two daughters, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.