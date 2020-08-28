Supreme Court declines permission to carry out Muharram procession across the country

The Supreme Court of India refused a plea to issue general direction for allowing Muharram processions across the country, saying it would lead to chaos and targeting of a particular community.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian also said taking out a procession at different places during the Covid-19 time would give a bad name to the community. “We don’t want that. We, as a court, cannot risk health of all the people,” the bench said. The court was hearing PIL by prominent Shia leader from Uttar Pradesh, Syed Kalbe Jawad. As petitioner’s counsel cited instance Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, the court said the comparison was not justified as it was only from one point to another.

The petitioner said that they should at least be allowed to march in Lucknow, as this is where most of the people of the Shia community live. The Supreme Court of India replied that they should approach the Allahabad High Court for permission.

The bench allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition with the liberty to approach the high court with limited prayer of holding procession in Lucknow.